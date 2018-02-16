  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver officially received 0.2″ of snow Thursday night. But many neighborhoods in the metro saw at least an inch. The fresh blanket snow together with light winds will make for a very cold start Friday morning with single digits and teens. And it will be a struggle to warm up on Friday despite ample sunshine. High temperatures should do no better than the lower to middle 40s which is slightly below normal for the middle of February.

In the mountains, plan on mostly sunny skies and highs in the 20s and 30s on Friday and Saturday followed by 30s and 40s on Sunday. It will stay almost completely dry all weekend in the high country. The only exception is Friday night when a few light snow showers may develop over the higher peaks and passes.

For Denver and the Front Range, it will be a beautiful weekend with sunny skies and far above normal temperatures. We should reach near 66° on Sunday which is about 20 degrees above normal but not quite record territory (the record high for February 18 is 73° set in 2016).

Then everything changes early next week with a cold front arriving on Monday, snow reaching the metro area by Monday night, and bitterly cold temperatures returning for Tuesday.

5day Latest Forecast: After A Cold Start, A Big Warm Up Ahead

snowpack Latest Forecast: After A Cold Start, A Big Warm Up Ahead

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

