(CBS4) — Musician Drake has been stunning people with generous gifts and donations — and you can see the priceless reactions he got in his new video “God’s Plan.”
The video begins with plain white text on a black background: “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.”
In the video, Drake surprises people around Miami with stacks of cash, shopping sprees, scholarships, toys, new cars, and more.
In one case, Drake went to a grocery store and announced he’d be picking up the tab for every customer.
Drake is shown donating a $20,000 check to the Miami Fire Department and a $50,000 check to the Lotus House Women’s Shelter — along with toys for every child staying there.
The shelter thanked Drake with a photo showing the reaction from the kids.
He also donated $25,000 to a school to help the after-school program, $10,000 to the University Miami’s Frost School of Music and $50,000 to University of Miami student Destiny James.
This happened today. I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan 🙏🏾
When Drake surprised one family, the woman literally fell out of her seat.
“I was trying to get jobs, I was reaching out to different work force programs, and I can’t thank you enough,” the man said after Drake put a pile of hundred dollar bills in his baby’s hands.
In exchange for all the money he spent, Drake got lots of free hugs. There were also many smiles and countless tears of gratitude.
Drake has called the music video “the most important thing I have ever done in my career.”
“God’s Plan” was released in late January and broke single-day streaming records on both Spotify and Apple Music.
If the video doesn’t play below, you can watch the whole thing on YouTube. We hope it puts a smile on your face.