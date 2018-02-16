(CBS4) — Musician Drake has been stunning people with generous gifts and donations — and you can see the priceless reactions he got in his new video “God’s Plan.”

Drake used his budget to do some great deeds while shooting "God's Plan" video 🙏🏽 Watch: https://t.co/cMAHc2ypML pic.twitter.com/WM30lj1Nov — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 16, 2018

The video begins with plain white text on a black background: “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.”

In the video, Drake surprises people around Miami with stacks of cash, shopping sprees, scholarships, toys, new cars, and more.

In one case, Drake went to a grocery store and announced he’d be picking up the tab for every customer.

Drake is shown donating a $20,000 check to the Miami Fire Department and a $50,000 check to the Lotus House Women’s Shelter — along with toys for every child staying there.

The shelter thanked Drake with a photo showing the reaction from the kids.

He also donated $25,000 to a school to help the after-school program, $10,000 to the University Miami’s Frost School of Music and $50,000 to University of Miami student Destiny James.

When Drake surprised one family, the woman literally fell out of her seat.

The video for "God's Plan" is so good and happy tear-inducing!! Also: This woman's reaction to @Drake is 💯https://t.co/ROWgVKUzQU pic.twitter.com/utOVOqMtcY — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 16, 2018

“I was trying to get jobs, I was reaching out to different work force programs, and I can’t thank you enough,” the man said after Drake put a pile of hundred dollar bills in his baby’s hands.

In exchange for all the money he spent, Drake got lots of free hugs. There were also many smiles and countless tears of gratitude.

Drake has called the music video “the most important thing I have ever done in my career.”

“God’s Plan” was released in late January and broke single-day streaming records on both Spotify and Apple Music.

If the video doesn’t play below, you can watch the whole thing on YouTube. We hope it puts a smile on your face.