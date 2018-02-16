  • CBS4Watch Now
By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of parents, students and educators came together at the state Capitol on Friday to celebrate school choice and to raise awareness about the importance of online schooling.

cyber schools 12vo frame 1716 Cyberschools Touted As Flexible, Cater To Individual Students

(credit: CBS)

The event was organized by the Colorado Cyberschools Association and the Colorado Coalition of Cyberschool Families. The groups encourage parents to consider online education as an option for some students.

cyber schools 12vo frame 0 Cyberschools Touted As Flexible, Cater To Individual Students

(credit: CBS)

The groups say that cyberschool is really for those students who don’t quite fit the brick and mortal school format. Some kids may need to learn at a faster pace, while others need flexible classes to be able to pursue other talents like sports or music.

cyber schools 12vo frame 755 Cyberschools Touted As Flexible, Cater To Individual Students

(credit: CBS)

Alexandra Zeitz said she switched to online schooling four years ago because she was being bullied at school.

cyber schools 12vo frame 879 Cyberschools Touted As Flexible, Cater To Individual Students

(credit: CBS)

“It’s basically a place where people can be safe and that’s what I love most about it,” Zeitz said. “There are people around me who care. It’s not only the grades, it’s also about the work you put in and the determination you have.”

cyber schools 12vo frame 213 Cyberschools Touted As Flexible, Cater To Individual Students

(credit: CBS)

Colorado Connections Academy said they continue to see their student enrollment grow every year.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

