DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of parents, students and educators came together at the state Capitol on Friday to celebrate school choice and to raise awareness about the importance of online schooling.
The event was organized by the Colorado Cyberschools Association and the Colorado Coalition of Cyberschool Families. The groups encourage parents to consider online education as an option for some students.
The groups say that cyberschool is really for those students who don’t quite fit the brick and mortal school format. Some kids may need to learn at a faster pace, while others need flexible classes to be able to pursue other talents like sports or music.
Alexandra Zeitz said she switched to online schooling four years ago because she was being bullied at school.
“It’s basically a place where people can be safe and that’s what I love most about it,” Zeitz said. “There are people around me who care. It’s not only the grades, it’s also about the work you put in and the determination you have.”
Colorado Connections Academy said they continue to see their student enrollment grow every year.
