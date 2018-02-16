By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Ballet is running a lavish production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet”. The production is an amazing visual experience that runs the gamut of emotions.

“The audience can expect a really wild ride, in a way. There’s a lot going on and a lot of drama,” said Sharon Wehner, who dances the role of “Juliet.”

The story of the star-crossed lovers is told entirely in the language of ballet, and creates challenges both technically and emotionally for the principal dancers.

“The transformation that the character gets to do from the beginning of the ballet to the end of the ballet is the most rewarding,” Wehner explained.

This is Wehner’s third time dancing the role of “Juliet”. The character goes from innocent young girl, to secret lover, to suicidal widow all within three acts. “Romeo” goes through the same sort of emotional transformation, but also has battle scenes.

“The one that ‘Romeo’ and ‘Tybalt’ have is pretty intense because ‘Romeo’ has just lost his best friend, ‘Mercutio.’ So, he’s blind with range, which is really hard because you have to keep the choreography and the counting of it without going too hard, but at the same time, you have to portray that you’re going crazy. So it is so much fun,” said Yosvani Ramos, who dances the role of “Romeo.”

The costumes are original from the English National Ballet, and the sets are brand new and hand-painted. The audience can expect to feel like they’re in fourteenth century Verona.

“I hope that I am able to take them on a believable journey; and they enjoy, from beginning to end, everything that the company is about to offer them,” Ramos added.

The Colorado Ballet’s production of “Romeo & Juliet” runs through Sunday, February 25th. To purchase tickets, visit coloradoballet.org or call 303-837-888 ext. 2.

Performance Dates and Times:

— Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

— Saturday, February 17 at 2:00 p.m.

— Saturday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m.

— Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m.

— Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

— Saturday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m.

— Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m.

— Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m.

