VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The can of ashes that was found under a chairlift at Vail ski area has been reclaimed.
A member of Vail’s security team found the can on Feb. 8 under Chair 26.
“So, an off-duty security officer found a little canister of ashes,” said Vail Resorts spokeswoman Maggie Meisinger.
The can had been placed in lost & found until the ashes were reclaimed on Friday morning.
The group of skiers, a couple of dozen, had been skiing on the mountain when the ashes were lost. The ashes belong to a member of the group who recently passed.
They will be back next month to claim the ashes and spread them.