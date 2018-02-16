  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagle County, Local TV, Lost & Found, Lost Ashes, Skiing, Vail

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The can of ashes that was found under a chairlift at Vail ski area has been reclaimed.

A member of Vail’s security team found the can on Feb. 8 under Chair 26.

ashes1 Ashes Lost On Chairlift Reclaimed

(credit: CBS)

“So, an off-duty security officer found a little canister of ashes,” said Vail Resorts spokeswoman Maggie Meisinger.

vail lost ashes 5pkg frame 851 Ashes Lost On Chairlift Reclaimed

(credit: CBS)

The can had been placed in lost & found until the ashes were reclaimed on Friday morning.

The group of skiers, a couple of dozen, had been skiing on the mountain when the ashes were lost. The ashes belong to a member of the group who recently passed.

They will be back next month to claim the ashes and spread them.

vail lost ashes 5pkg frame 578 Ashes Lost On Chairlift Reclaimed

(credit: CBS)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders