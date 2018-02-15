LIVE VIDEO: Watch an update on the investigation into the school shooting in Florida (WATCH CBSN)
By Dillon Thomas

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Flynn, the 5-year-old Bichon Frise, showed off his Best In Show award from the world-renowned Westminster Dog Show on Valentine’s Day, just one day after taking home one of the biggest prizes.

Flynn is co-owned by several families, including two in Colorado.

dog10 copy Westminster Best In Show Winner Celebrated In Colorado

(credit: Bill McFadden)

His handler, Bill McFadden, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the top prize was well-deserved by Flynn.

“You have to have that extra star quality. Flynn is just a performer, and people are captivated by him. He is like a little movie star,” McFadden said.

dog1 copy Westminster Best In Show Winner Celebrated In Colorado

(credit: Bill McFadden)

McFadden, who has won the Westminster Dog Show twice, said he toured with Flynn for two years, spanning more than 300 shows.

“It has been a lot of hours on the road, a lot of hours grooming. But, it was all worth it in the end,” McFadden said.

dog6 copy Westminster Best In Show Winner Celebrated In Colorado

(credit: Bill McFadden)

McFadden said Flynn had a large following in Colorado, with his ownership’s ties to the state.

“He has a big connection with the Denver area,” McFadden said.

dog4 copy Westminster Best In Show Winner Celebrated In Colorado

(credit: Bill McFadden)

The Odette family, and Lindsay Van Keuran, are Colorado residents, and co-owners of Flynn.

They were there, alongside Denver Broncos great Shannon Sharpe, when Flynn won the highest honor.

dog3 copy Westminster Best In Show Winner Celebrated In Colorado

(credit: Bill McFadden)

McFadden said, now with a Westminster victory, Flynn would likely enter his retirement phase.

At the age of five, Flynn is expected to complete a media tour, before going to a co-owner’s residence in Detroit. There, he will experience a dog’s life away from shows, while also breeding.

dog7 copy Westminster Best In Show Winner Celebrated In Colorado

(credit: Bill McFadden)

“He is going to be a couch potato, and hang out with other bichons,” McFadden said. “He is going to run in the snow, and do a lot of stuff he doesn’t get to do.”

McFadden said he was honored to be alongside Flynn throughout the journey, and to see his partner leave the business on top.

best in show 5pkg frame 1537 Westminster Best In Show Winner Celebrated In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

“This is a perfect place to end it, and a perfect way to end it. There is nothing left to win for him, he has won it all,” McFadden said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

