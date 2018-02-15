By Dillon Thomas

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Flynn, the 5-year-old Bichon Frise, showed off his Best In Show award from the world-renowned Westminster Dog Show on Valentine’s Day, just one day after taking home one of the biggest prizes.

Flynn is co-owned by several families, including two in Colorado.

His handler, Bill McFadden, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the top prize was well-deserved by Flynn.

“You have to have that extra star quality. Flynn is just a performer, and people are captivated by him. He is like a little movie star,” McFadden said.

McFadden, who has won the Westminster Dog Show twice, said he toured with Flynn for two years, spanning more than 300 shows.

“It has been a lot of hours on the road, a lot of hours grooming. But, it was all worth it in the end,” McFadden said.

McFadden said Flynn had a large following in Colorado, with his ownership’s ties to the state.

“He has a big connection with the Denver area,” McFadden said.

The Odette family, and Lindsay Van Keuran, are Colorado residents, and co-owners of Flynn.

They were there, alongside Denver Broncos great Shannon Sharpe, when Flynn won the highest honor.

McFadden said, now with a Westminster victory, Flynn would likely enter his retirement phase.

At the age of five, Flynn is expected to complete a media tour, before going to a co-owner’s residence in Detroit. There, he will experience a dog’s life away from shows, while also breeding.

“He is going to be a couch potato, and hang out with other bichons,” McFadden said. “He is going to run in the snow, and do a lot of stuff he doesn’t get to do.”

McFadden said he was honored to be alongside Flynn throughout the journey, and to see his partner leave the business on top.

“This is a perfect place to end it, and a perfect way to end it. There is nothing left to win for him, he has won it all,” McFadden said.

