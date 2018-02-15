Filed Under:Denver Police, Local TV, Richard Hammond, Unsolved Murder

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been a year since a 63-year-old Denver man was gunned down on his way to work and the crime is still unsolved.

richard hammond copy 1 Year Later, Murder Of Man Who Was On Way To Work Remains Unsolved

Richard Hammond (credit: CBS)

Richard Hammond worked for a school district in Colorado Springs and lived near Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street in Denver.

He left in his car for work early in the morning on Feb. 14, 2017, and was later found shot to death in his car a few blocks away.

Police said Wednesday they need help solving the case. If you have any information call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. The reward in the case is currently $12,000.

