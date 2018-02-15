DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been a year since a 63-year-old Denver man was gunned down on his way to work and the crime is still unsolved.
Richard Hammond worked for a school district in Colorado Springs and lived near Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street in Denver.
He left in his car for work early in the morning on Feb. 14, 2017, and was later found shot to death in his car a few blocks away.
RELATED: Family Vows To Not Give Up After Beloved Man Murdered
Police said Wednesday they need help solving the case. If you have any information call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. The reward in the case is currently $12,000.