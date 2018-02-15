COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The second oldest known survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor has died in Colorado Springs.
Jim Downing was a Gunner’s Mate 1st Class and postmaster on the U.S.S. West Virginia when Japan attacked the American naval base. He was 104 and died on Tuesday.
He served 24 years in the Navy, and when he retired he moved to Colorado Springs and helped found The Navigators — a Christian ministry.
Over the years, Downing has shared his wisdom in books and with KKTV, the CBS television station in Colorado Springs.
“I have a very adventurous life. I thought my children and grandchildren should know about it, so I originally wrote it down for them,” he said several years ago in an interview.
He also told KKTV “Life consists of three things. It is a meaningful relationship with God, with family, with friends.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.