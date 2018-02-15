By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow that started in the Colorado high country Wednesday night will continue through Thursday night. Meanwhile Denver and the Front Range will stay mainly dry during before a chance for light snow in the evening.

A cold front that was in northern Wyoming early Thursday morning will race south into Colorado with an ETA in Denver area around 3 p.m. Once the front passes, a few flurries will be possible in the metro area through about 6 p.m. Then a few light snow showers may develop especially over the southern half of the metro including Arapahoe, Douglas Counties as well as Jefferson County mainly along and south of Highway 285. Any accumulation below 6,500 should be minor (1 inch or less) but the higher terrain along the Highway 258 corridor west of Morrison including Conifer and Bailey could see up to 3 inches Thursday evening.

In terms of the mountains, winter driving conditions can be expected through Thursday night. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all mountain areas west of Georgetown for 4-8 inches of additional accumulation before sunrise Friday.

Speaking of Friday, it will be a sunny and cool day. Highs will be in the 40s again in the metro area which is near normal for the middle of February. The mountains will also be mostly sunny and mainly dry with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Looking ahead to next week, another storm will arrive on Monday causing temperatures to drop significantly after a very mild weekend. It looks like we’ll be stuck in the 20s on Tuesday with at least a chance for snow from late Monday through early Tuesday.

