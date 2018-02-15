LIVE VIDEO: Watch an update on the investigation into the school shooting in Florida (WATCH CBSN)
Traffic backed up on U.S. 36 (credit: CBS)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Increased patrols along U.S. Highway 36 between Denver and Boulder must be working because crashes are down 33 percent, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

There were a total of 84 crashes on the Boulder Turnpike between July and December of last year. That’s compared to 125 during the same time in 2016.

Increased Patrols Help Reduce Crashes On Highway 36

CDOT credits the extra police patrols, wider roads and ongoing maintenance for the decrease in crashes.

