By Alaina Brandenburger

For many, the hectic pace of life often interferes with eating breakfast. By doing so, you can lose your focus throughout the day and even slow your metabolism. While breakfast is important, quick options aren’t always the most healthy. If you don’t have time to plan your breakfasts but still want to start your day off with a healthy meal, check out one of these shops and restaurants. They each offer meals that will help you up your energy without wrecking your healthy eating plan.

ProsperOats

2550 15th St.

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 995-8444

www.prosperoats.com

Oatmeal is known for its role in a heart healthy diet because it helps to lower levels of bad cholesterol. It is a versatile dish that can be pepped up with a variety of ingredients, and ProsperOats has many of these ingredients on the menu. Specializing in breakfast bowls, ProsperOats offers a wide variety of wild oat bowls with many topping options from avocado to pomegranate. If oats aren’t your thing, you can choose from other bowls like the acai bowl. The breakfast bowls are made with fresh, organic ingredients and you can get a delicious and healthy juice option to go with your breakfast bowl.

Rush Bowls

1207 13th St.

Boulder, CO 80302

(303) 546-9666

www.rushbowls.com

Located within walking distance of the University of Colorado campus, Rush Bowls is a popular morning stop for breakfast. Rush Bowls offers a spin on a traditional smoothie, creating concoctions with fresh fruit and healthy ingredients including bananas, acai, chia and much more. You can top your bowl with fresh fruit, granola or a host of other options. These tasty treats are packed full of energy and flavor to help you get your day off to a good start. Founded and headquartered in Boulder, Rush Bowls has begun expanding with a location in Lo-Hi, as well as franchises in a couple of additional states.

The Egg Shell

950 17th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 322-1601

www.theeggshell.com

Consistently rated as one of the best breakfast spots in the city, The Egg Shell is the perfect spot to pick up your morning nosh. Its breakfast menu features healthy choices, including avocado toast, oatmeal and berries, and a delicious breakfast salad for those looking to differentiate their morning meal. This is a great place to grab and go before work or sit and linger for a weekend brunch. If you’re looking for a delectable breakfast to enjoy on your cheat day, give the French toast a try.

Related: Top All Day Breakfast Restaurants in Denver

Stowaway Coffee and Kitchen

2528 Walnut St.

Denver, CO 80205

(720) 609-2835

www.stowawaydenver.com

If you’re like most people, eating healthy can lose its appeal after a while, because it seems as though you’re always eating the same things. Break free from your healthy breakfast rut by grabbing takeout from Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen. Its breakfast items include creative and flavorful dishes such as the Citrus and Vanilla Porridge and the Mushroom Tartine, among many others. Each dish is made with delightful ingredients that add a surprise to your breakfast like kumquats, toasted pistachios and spicy adobo. If you’re in a hurry during the week, you can text your order for takeout.

Superfruit Republic

7483 E. 29th Place

Denver, CO 80238

(720) 440-9326

www.superfruitrepublic.com

Offering smoothies, fruit bowls, breakfast bowls and more, Superfruit Republic is a hot spot in the Stapleton area. It offers a host of creative concoctions that are full of nutrients and vitamins, or you can make your own using the ingredients on the menu. With so many choices, you can stop in daily and get something new for weeks. Or you can stick with staples like a bowl made with hot classic oats or quinoa. These bowls and smoothies are filling and nutritious, so you won’t be ravenous by lunch time, and the service is quick and friendly.

Related: Top Spots for Healthy Smoothies in Denver