PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS4) – At a news conference Thursday morning, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office announced an official GoFundMe site has been set up to help the victims of Wednesday’s deadly school shooting.

Seventeen people died and numerous others were injured when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Officials said there have been several fraudulent GoFundMe accounts have been set up, but the fundraising site has guaranteed that all the donations will go to the victims and their families.

The official page is called the Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund.

Florida School Shooting: Official GoFundMe Set Up For Victims

(credit: GoFundMe)

Here is the link: gofundme.com/stonemandouglasvictimsfund

 

