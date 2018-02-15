DENVER (CBS4)– A new musical at the Denver Center for Performing Arts is turning the tables on date night.
“First Date” is a story about a guy named Aaron who has never been on a blind date. He agrees to meet up with a serial dater named Casey.
The two soon realize they are not on the date alone and the setting of a crowded bar in Manhattan transforms into a hilarious and dramatic scene.
The musical features a cast of all local actors.
“Reminding people what it’s like to go on first date and a blind date, actually. These two people in the show, they don’t know each other and they don’t know what they are getting into,” said Seth Dhonau, who plays Aaron.
“It comes with being awkward and when they are awkward… It should be funny and our show mirrors that very nicely,” said Adrian Leigh Robinson, who plays Casey.
First Date runs through April 22. Tickets are $30.