Chemicals Found In Non-Stick Pans Linked To Weight Gain, Report SaysScientists say that the chemicals -- which were already suspected of causing high cholesterol and possibly cancer -- have been linked to rapid weight gain in some patients.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is 'Happy And Ready to Rock' After Breast Cancer SurgeryThe 57-year-old Veep star gave fans an update on her battle against breast cancer, saying she was "feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery."

Flu Hospitalizations Drop In ColoradoFewer people are being hospitalized in Colorado for the flu, but that may not be the final story.

2018 Winter Olympics Sets Record For Most Condoms Given OutA record 110,000 condoms have been handed out to the nearly 3,000 Olympians in PyeongChang; that's almost 40 condoms per athlete.

White House Wants To Deliver Food To The Poor, Blue Apron-StyleThe Trump administration proposes replacing nearly half of poor Americans' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.

U.S. Woman With Terrible Headaches Wakes Up With British AccentA strange medical condition has left a former Texas beauty queen - who has never left the U.S. - with a British accent.