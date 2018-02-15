COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Scammers are taking advantage of the community’s generosity surrounding the death of an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy.
A suspected car thief shot and killed Deputy Micah Flick in Colorado Springs.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says someone is calling people and asking for donations in Flick’s memory. The scammers claim to be with the “Fallen Officer Division.”
Anyone who receives a call from that organization is urged to hang up.
A donation site has been established for Flick’s family online or in person: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, 1980 Dominion Way, Ste. 200. Colorado Springs, CO 80918, for those who do wish to contribute in Flick’s memory.