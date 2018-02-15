DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver International Airport could be losing out on revenue from Uber and Lyft after a city audit revealed where the ride-sharing services could be shorting the airport.
Right now, the ride-sharing companies pay monthly fees to the airport based on ride volumes.
Those companies are self-reporting the number of rides because DIA doesn’t use electronic tag systems on them. That means the airport could be missing out on tens of thousands of rides.
The city auditor says the airport needs to look into new tracking systems like those in San Francisco and Atlanta to get a more accurate number of trips.