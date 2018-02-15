Filed Under:Denver Police Union, Heroin Epidemic, Local TV, Matt Murray, Narcotics, Nick Rogers, Sanctuary City, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– The president of Denver’s police union testified before Congress about why he believes Denver is a sanctuary city.

Denver Police Detective Nick Rogers has more than 30 years of experience working in narcotics.

He testified under oath about how he believes Denver has a hands-off policy when it comes to the immigration status of people in police custody.

Rogers has worked hand-in-hand with ICE agents.

nick rogers Officers Handcuffed From Fighting Crime: Police Detective

Denver Police Detective Nick Rogers (credit: CBS)

He says Denver’s immigration ordinance leaves officers “handcuffed” and keeps them from doing crime fighting.

“The ordinance has had a chilling effect on our daily operations. We can no longer call and share information with ICE, they can no longer call and ask us for assistance or ask for intel on criminal activity. The ordinance has created, in my opinion, a city that is much less safe then it was prior to this ordinance,” said Rogers.

bryant doc sc raw 01 concatenated 14563545153 Officers Handcuffed From Fighting Crime: Police Detective

(credit: CBS)

Denver Police Deputy Chief Matt Murray responded, saying that Rogers doesn’t understand the ordinance.

Murray says officers can get information from federal immigration agents but can’t assist them in enforcing immigration law.

Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican representing Colorado, invited Rogers to testify. Buck says the hearing is meant to help Congress develop comprehensive immigration reform.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch