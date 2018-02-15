DENVER (CBS4) – The National Football League announced on Friday that Denver is a finalist to host an upcoming NFL Draft.
According to the Denver Broncos, they were informed the city was a final five candidate to host either the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft.
The other finalists for the 2019/2020 drafts were Cleveland, Kansas City, Las Vegas and Nashville.
“It’s a competitive process, and we’re excited to move one step closer to bringing the NFL Draft to Denver. Working alongside Visit Denver and the Denver Sports Commission, we’re confident that Denver would be a tremendous host to showcase the draft and the NFL in a great football environment,” said Joe Ellis, Denver Broncos President, in a prepared statement.
“As one of America’s best sports cities, we are optimistic that Denver can make a great case for hosting this marquis event. We are pleased to hear that Denver has made the shortlist of cities still under consideration to host the 2019 or 2020 Draft, and we look forward to further dialogue about the possibilities,” said Matthew Payne, Executive Director of the Denver Sports Commission, in a prepared statement.