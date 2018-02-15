Filed Under:Eagle County, Local TV, Lost & Found, Lost Ashes, Skiing, Vail
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Staff at Vail ski area are hoping someone will claim a can of ashes that was found under a chairlift.

A member of Vail’s security team found the can on Feb. 8 under Chair 26.

The can is currently sitting in lost & found, and Vail expect it is the ashes of a human.

“Security staffers say someone probably brought it up the mountain with the intentions of scattering it, in memory of their loved one,” resort officials said in a news release.

To claim it, the resort asks that you send an email to comm@vailresorts.com.

