(credit: BARTOSZ SIEDLIK/AFP/Getty Images)
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Staff at Vail ski area are hoping someone will claim a can of ashes that was found under a chairlift.
A member of Vail’s security team found the can on Feb. 8 under Chair 26.
The can is currently sitting in lost & found, and Vail expect it is the ashes of a human.
“Security staffers say someone probably brought it up the mountain with the intentions of scattering it, in memory of their loved one,” resort officials said in a news release.
To claim it, the resort asks that you send an email to comm@vailresorts.com.