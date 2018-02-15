FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Abandoning a campfire in Colorado could soon have bigger consequences.
A bill state lawmakers are looking at would carry a maximum $750 fine and/or up to 6 months jail, the Summit Daily reported.
Right now there’s only a $50 fine for leaving a campfire unattended.
Some lawmakers say more needs to be done to stamp out what is a common source of wildfires in Colorado.
“Summit County has 156,000 acres of dead trees. All it takes is one lightning strike or one unattended campfire to start a catastrophic fire,” County Commissioner Dan Gibbs told the Daily.
The bill is now heading to the Colorado Senate for a vote.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.