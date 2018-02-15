LIVE VIDEO: Watch an update on the investigation into the school shooting in Florida (WATCH CBSN)
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Abandoning a campfire in Colorado could soon have bigger consequences.

Bill Would Make Penalty Higher For Leaving A Campfire Unattended

(credit: CBS)

A bill state lawmakers are looking at would carry a maximum $750 fine and/or up to 6 months jail, the Summit Daily reported.

Right now there’s only a $50 fine for leaving a campfire unattended.

Some lawmakers say more needs to be done to stamp out what is a common source of wildfires in Colorado.

“Summit County has 156,000 acres of dead trees. All it takes is one lightning strike or one unattended campfire to start a catastrophic fire,” County Commissioner Dan Gibbs told the Daily.

The bill is now heading to the Colorado Senate for a vote.

