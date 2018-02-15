Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Front Range Mountains, Gore Range, High Avalanche Danger, Medicine Bow Mountains, Ten-Mile Range, Vail

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche warning for some of the northern mountains of Colorado, including the Front Range Mountains, Medicine Bow Mountains, Ten Mile Range, Gore Range areas around Vail.

The warning goes through Friday morning but could be extended.

On a scale of 1-5 the current danger level is at a 4, and is highest near and above treeline.

Heavy snow and strong westerly winds are expected through Thursday night and that will overload the weak snowpack currently in place.

Large natural avalanches are expected over the next 24 hours. Back country travel is discouraged in the warned areas.

