DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Zoo is introducing four endangered African wild dog puppies.
Nigel, Theodore Roosevelt, Livingstone and Cholula (the only female) were born at the zoo on Nov. 20, 2017.
They’ve spent the past few months with their mom, Tilly, and are “healthy, curious and playful.”
They were a little timid about going outside for the first time but they are now ready for their public debut.
Guests will have a chance to see the puppies every day from 12-2 p.m. in the Pahali Ya Mwana yard in Benson Predator Ridge starting Friday, Feb. 16 through the end of the month, and in various habitats throughout Benson Predator Ridge starting Mar. 1, depending on the weather.