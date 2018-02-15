Filed Under:African Wild Dogs, Denver Zoo, Endangered Species

DENVER (CBS4) –  Denver Zoo is introducing four endangered African wild dog puppies.

zoo wild dog puppies31 4 Endangered African Wild Dog Puppies Make Debut At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Nigel, Theodore Roosevelt, Livingstone and Cholula (the only female) were born at the zoo on Nov. 20, 2017.

zoo wild dog puppies4 4 Endangered African Wild Dog Puppies Make Debut At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

They’ve spent the past few months with their mom, Tilly, and are “healthy, curious and playful.”

zoo wild dog puppies5 4 Endangered African Wild Dog Puppies Make Debut At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

They were a little timid about going outside for the first time but they are now ready for their public debut.

zoo wild dog puppies2 4 Endangered African Wild Dog Puppies Make Debut At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Guests will have a chance to see the puppies every day from 12-2 p.m. in the Pahali Ya Mwana yard in Benson Predator Ridge starting Friday, Feb. 16 through the end of the month, and in various habitats throughout Benson Predator Ridge starting Mar. 1, depending on the weather.

zoo wild dog puppies1 4 Endangered African Wild Dog Puppies Make Debut At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

