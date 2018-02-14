Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Deadly Crashes, Local TV, Nick Metz, Speeding, Violation of the Month
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Officers around the Denver metro area will be watching drivers a little more closely thanks to the new “Violation of the Month” campaign.

The growing number of deadly accidents on Colorado roads is behind the campaign.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said deadly accidents increased in Aurora 30 percent from 2013 to 2017. That prompted him to take action.

He reached out to other departments in the Denver metro area to get everyone involved.

The Violation of the Month for February and March is speeding.

The Colorado State Patrol says slowing down and calming down could prevent crashes.

In April, enforcement will focus on distracted driving. In May, it will be seat belts and child restraints. June will focus on pedestrian safety.

