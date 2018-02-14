Filed Under:Boulder, CU Boulder, CU Buffaloes, CU Buffs, Local TV, Ty Evans, University of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Ty Evans, one of the top quarterbacks in Colorado, committed to the University of Colorado last month. Since then, the Palmer Ridge student has received a lot of interest.

Alabama offered Evans a scholarship on Wednesday. He’s also received offers from Michigan, Ole Miss and others.

Evans committed to the CU Buffs on Jan. 15.

evan frame 0 copy Ty Evans Plans To Enroll Early At CU

(credit: Ty Evans)

He threw for more than 40 touchdowns last year and led Palmer Ridge to a 14-0 record as well as a state title.

Evans is still planning to graduate in December and enroll early at CU.

