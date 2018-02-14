MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– The funeral home where the owner is under investigation for a side-business donating bodies for education and research has been issued a suspension that will keep it closed.
The Office of Funeral Homes and Crematories has issued a summary suspension to Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors until the matter is resolved.
Federal authorities raided the funeral home in Montrose last week.
The funeral home doubles as a donor services facility, meaning the funeral director would be the person actually dismembering bodies for donation.
The practice has raised ethical questions.
The suspension only applies to the funeral home and crematory, not the donor services.