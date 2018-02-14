BREAKING NEWS: Shooting Reported At Florida High School (Watch CBSN)
Filed Under:FBI, Local TV, Montrose Police Department, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– The funeral home where the owner is under investigation for a side-business donating bodies for education and research has been issued a suspension that will keep it closed.

The Office of Funeral Homes and Crematories has issued a summary suspension to Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors until the matter is resolved.

Federal authorities raided the funeral home in Montrose last week.

sunset mesa 1 Funeral Home Services Suspended After FBI Raid

(credit: CBS4)

The funeral home doubles as a donor services facility, meaning the funeral director would be the person actually dismembering bodies for donation.

sunset mesa 2 Funeral Home Services Suspended After FBI Raid

(credit: CBS4)

The practice has raised ethical questions.

The suspension only applies to the funeral home and crematory, not the donor services.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch