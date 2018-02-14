(credit: CBS)

(CNN) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office are investigating reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Margate Fire Department says 20 to 50 people might be injured.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances.

Dozens of police vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.

The SWAT team is on scene investigating the incident. Police and deputies are surrounding the school with their guns drawn as they guide students outside of the school to safety.

A student spoke to ABC News and told George Stephanopoulos “at least 3 people are dead outside my door.” He said he was evacuated from the school with other students.

Broward Sheriff says the shooter remains on the loose, as of 3:22 p.m.

The Coral Springs Police is advising teachers and students at the school to remain barricaded inside until police reach them.

The FBI and ATF are responding to the scene. The U.S. Coast Guard and Palm Beach County are sending helicopters to help.

President Donald Trump has been made aware of the school shooting.

“We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected,” wrote White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement on the shooting.

I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

