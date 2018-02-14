BREAKING NEWS: Shooting Reported At Florida High School (Watch CBSN)
By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado mountain towns are seeing a spike in senior population and nowhere in the state is that more visible than in Steamboat Springs.

Newly released analysis published in Newgeography show a nearly 80 percent increase in that section of the population since the 2010 Census in Steamboat.

At Casey’s Pond Senior Living Community, they have seen the growth first hand. Retirees moving to the mountain town for the natural beauty and outdoor activities.

The largest senior population percentage gains have been in areas considered prime retirement markets.

That also includes Edwards, Breckenridge and Glenwood Springs.

Since the 2010 Census, the share of U.S. population 65 years of age and older has risen 3.3 percent annually, according to the report.

