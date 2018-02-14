DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s elected leaders are responding to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, tweeted a message of condolences to the students and also praised the first responders.
Rep. Jared Polis, a Democrat representing Boulder who is also running for governor, tweeted his gratitude to the first responders.
The shooting at a South Florida high school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building.
Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.
Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot.
Authorities say the shooter at a South Florida high school is now in custody.