DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officials say no officers were hurt in a shooting that injured a man late Tuesday night.
Police were called to a home on South Claremont Street near East Warren Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.
The first officer to arrive came on a report of a family disturbance, according to authorities. When he arrived he heard shots fired inside the home.
A shooting then occurred involving the officer and the man who was injured was taken to the hospital.
The man’s injuries were described as being critical.