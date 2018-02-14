Filed Under:Claremont Street, Denver Police, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officials say no officers were hurt in a shooting that injured a man late Tuesday night.

shooting2 Man Critically Hurt In Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Police were called to a home on South Claremont Street near East Warren Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The first officer to arrive came on a report of a family disturbance, according to authorities. When he arrived he heard shots fired inside the home.

A shooting then occurred involving the officer and the man who was injured was taken to the hospital.

The man’s injuries were described as being critical.

