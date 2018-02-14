BREAKING NEWS: Shooting Reported At Florida High School (Watch CBSN)
DENVER (CBS4) – A group of 16 Democratic state lawmakers wrote a resolution to expel Sen. Randy Baumgardner from the state legislature.

He stepped down as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday after two women accused him of making inappropriate comments.

One woman says Baumgardner grabbed her and pressured her to drink with him.

The Republican from Hot Sulpher Springs says he’ll attend sensitivity training, but says the accusations against him are false.

Baumgardner is one of four Colorado lawmakers who have faced sexual harassment complaints.

