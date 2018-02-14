By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wind gusts over 30 mph on Wednesday will push Front Range temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The wind is ahead of storm that will hit the mountains hard Wednesday night.

Wind will be even stronger in the higher foothills and mountains where gusts will stay near 60 mph. It’s possible the mountains could see light snow during the day on Wednesday but no accumulation is expected prior to about 5 p.m. It’s an entirely different story Wednesday night into Thursday when snow and wind will slam the higher mountains (above about 9,500′) with snowfall rates up to 1-2″ per hour and relentless wind.

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for all mountain areas along and north of the I-70 corridor including the mountains of Summit and Eagle Counties as well as the Winter Park and Steamboat Springs areas from Wednesday night through Thursday night. Travel will become very difficult especially over the mountain passes like Vail, Berthoud, Loveland, Rabbit Ears as well as the east and west approaches to the Eisenhower Tunnel. Total accumulation will exceed a foot in some spots.

For Denver and the Front Range, we should remain dry on Thursday but it will be significantly cooler with highs in the 40s. It’s possible we could see a few flurries in the metro area Thursday evening while a few snow bands may move over the Eastern Plains. Any accumulation east of the Denver area should be minor.

Sunny and cool weather is ahead for Friday before a beautiful weekend…sunny skies with mainly in the 50s. Possibly 60 on Sunday!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.