BREAKING NEWS: Shooting Reported At Florida High School (Watch CBSN)
Filed Under:Breast Cancer, Chemotherapy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

(CBS4) — “Hey cancer, ‘F— you!'” Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted Wednesday morning.

Louis-Dreyfus gave fans an update on her battle against breast cancer, saying she was “feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery.”

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results,” she wrote.

julia Julia Louis Dreyfus Is Happy And Ready to Rock After Breast Cancer Surgery

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The 57-year-old Veep actress shared a picture of herself that she called “My first post op photo.”

Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer back in September.

Louis-Dreyfus shared messages from her “glorious group of supportive and caring friends” on Twitter as she battled the disease.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch