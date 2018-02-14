(CBS4) — “Hey cancer, ‘F— you!'” Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted Wednesday morning.
Louis-Dreyfus gave fans an update on her battle against breast cancer, saying she was “feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery.”
“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results,” she wrote.
The 57-year-old Veep actress shared a picture of herself that she called “My first post op photo.”
Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer back in September.
Louis-Dreyfus shared messages from her “glorious group of supportive and caring friends” on Twitter as she battled the disease.