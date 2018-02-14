Witnesses: Goodwill Placed On Lockdown After Suspect Threatens To Shoot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of threatening to open fire inside a Goodwill in Colorado Springs is in custody, according to KKTV.
Investigators say they were called to the store on Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning because of a call related to domestic violence. The incident forced the store to be placed on lockdown.
Police said the suspect was not in the store when they arrived.
A woman who was at the store at the time says a woman announced shoppers could continue shopping, but would not be let out.
Those customers were eventually escorted out.
A number of schools nearby were placed on lockout during the investigation.