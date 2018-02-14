BREAKING NEWS: Shooting Reported At Florida High School (Watch CBSN)
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County, Goodwill, Local TV, Lockdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of threatening to open fire inside a Goodwill in Colorado Springs is in custody, according to KKTV.

Witnesses: Goodwill Placed On Lockdown After Suspect Threatens To Shoot

Police respond to a Goodwill in Colorado Springs. (credit: CBS)

Investigators say they were called to the store on Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning because of a call related to domestic violence. The incident forced the store to be placed on lockdown.

Police said the suspect was not in the store when they arrived.

A woman who was at the store at the time says a woman announced shoppers could continue shopping, but would not be let out.

Those customers were eventually escorted out.

A number of schools nearby were placed on lockout during the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch