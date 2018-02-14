DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s senators have teamed up to help solve the country’s broken immigration policy.
Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, say their plan can break the gridlock in Congress over the divisive issue.
The two have a history of working together on bipartisan issues and issues that impact Colorado and the West.
Their plan addresses children brought to the U.S. illegally as well as border security.
The Bennet-Gardner plan calls for $25 billion for a border wall and a 12-year pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.
The legislation also contains funding for additional immigration judges and a permanent authorization of voluntary e-verify.