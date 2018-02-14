BREAKING NEWS: Shooting Reported At Florida High School (Watch CBSN)
DENVER (CBS4) – Some patrons at The Hornet Restaurant on South Broadway and 1st Avenue were hurt after a car came crashing into the restaurant.

A car crashes into The Hornet Restaurant on Broadway in Denver.
It happened Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver, 51-year-old William Maheu, was speeding when he jumped the curb, hit a pedestrian and then crashed into the restaurant.

No one was seriously hurt.

One customer sitting next to a window describes what happened.

“I just heard this loud noise and just bang and glass and screeching,” the man said. “I just saw this car kinda sticking almost in the building. Glad that column there was to stop it.”

Maheu was cited for reckless driving, careless driving and no proof of insurance.

The building owner says this is the fourth time this has happened in the past 22 years.

