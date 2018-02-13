DENVER (CBS4) – “Our roads continue to suck.”
That was what many Denverites were probably thinking during Tuesday morning’s typically slow commute, but a candidate for the state attorney general’s office took the thought a step further and went on a minor Twitter rant.
George Brauchler sent out a tweet with a photo of him stuck in traffic on what appeared to be East Belleview Avenue in the southern part of the Denver metro area.
It started out with that first comment about “sucky” roads. Then he added “Huge portions of our lives are being wasted dealing with the mismanagement of this transportation issue” and included the hashtags “#FixOurRoads #transportation #coleg.”
Brauchler, a Republican and the current 18th Judicial District Attorney, originally was planning to run for governor. But when current Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman decided to enter the governor’s race, he decided to make a switch and run for that post instead.
Brauchler is currently the only Republican in the running.
Four Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination:
– Denver attorney Brad Levin
– Former state and federal prosecutor Amy Padden
– Attorney and State Rep. Joseph Salazar
– Former CU law school dean Phil Weiser