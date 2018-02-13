ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of killing a teenager from Broomfield told police that she was looking on Craigslist for someone to kill her.
Joseph Lopez told investigators that he met Natalie Bollinger through the classified advertisements website. He claims that she wanted to be shot and killed and that he tried to talk her out of it.
Police arrested Lopez after investigators examined Bollinger’s social media accounts.
Lopez told police that she shot herself but changed his story when he was told the coroner ruled her death a homicide.
Bollinger, of Broomfield, was killed by a single gunshot wound to head. She also had a lethal dose of heroin in her system.
Bollinger disappeared on Dec. 28, 2017 and her body was found the following day on land belonging to McIntosh Dairy.
Lopez is facing a first-degree murder charge.