Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Local TV, Monica Abeyta, Toddler Shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother has been sentenced after her 3-year-old shot and critically injured his 2-year-old brother.

Police in Colorado Springs arrested the boys’ mother, Monica Abeyta, 31, on suspicion of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury in June 2017.

Police say the toddler found the gun in his mother’s backpack.

monica abeyta arrested colo sprgs toddler shot from cspd Mom Sentenced After 3 Year Old Shoots 2 Year Old Brother

Monica Abeyta (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

As a result of a plea agreement, Abeyta was sentenced to four years of supervised probation. All charges will be dismissed if she stays out of trouble and keeps up with other requirements while on probation, including an agreement not to use illegal drugs.

csprgs toddler shot frame 141 Mom Sentenced After 3 Year Old Shoots 2 Year Old Brother

(credit: CBS)

Police believe the 3 year old was in the home and got a hold of a gun and was playing with it when it discharged, injuring the 2 year old, when Abetya was either getting ready to get into the shower or in the shower.

csprgs toddler shot frame 324 Mom Sentenced After 3 Year Old Shoots 2 Year Old Brother

(credit: CBS)

She told police that she normally kept the gun in a lockbox but had removed it and put it in her bag the night before after she heard a noise.

The toddler who was shot recovered.

csprgs toddler shot frame 748 Mom Sentenced After 3 Year Old Shoots 2 Year Old Brother

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch