COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother has been sentenced after her 3-year-old shot and critically injured his 2-year-old brother.
Police in Colorado Springs arrested the boys’ mother, Monica Abeyta, 31, on suspicion of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury in June 2017.
Police say the toddler found the gun in his mother’s backpack.
As a result of a plea agreement, Abeyta was sentenced to four years of supervised probation. All charges will be dismissed if she stays out of trouble and keeps up with other requirements while on probation, including an agreement not to use illegal drugs.
Police believe the 3 year old was in the home and got a hold of a gun and was playing with it when it discharged, injuring the 2 year old, when Abetya was either getting ready to get into the shower or in the shower.
She told police that she normally kept the gun in a lockbox but had removed it and put it in her bag the night before after she heard a noise.
The toddler who was shot recovered.