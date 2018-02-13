LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police are asking for help finding two missing teenagers who didn’t come home from school on Monday.
Justice, 14, and Harley, 13, are missing. Justice was described as wearing a dark tank top with a hoodie and light colored jeans and high top shoes when she was last seen. Harley was wearing black leggings with a gray hoodie and black and white high top shoes. She has purple hair (which is different from the photo police released of her that shows her with blond hair).
The teens were last seen together near the 600 block of Peck Drive, near Nelson Road, and then again at 3rd Avenue and Hover Street (three miles away) in western Longmont.
Police say they like to take public transportation so they may have hopped on a bus.
If you’ve seen them you’re asked to call police.
Authorities said they don’t suspect there’s anything criminal that would explain the disappearance.