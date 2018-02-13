Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A warming trend is working its way in just in time for Valentine’s Day! On the weather map we have a big low pressure trough over southern California. This system will provide a steady southwest flow into the central Rockies providing a little bit of snow for the mountains and a warming chinook flow for the eastern plains including Denver.

Many ski areas have received some great new snow amounts in the last 24 hours.

ski report nutu2 Latest Forecast: Fat Tuesday Warms Up

Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday is looking windy and warmer still. With temperatures over the eastern plains getting into the 50s and 60s! There is a storm system expected on Thursday that will ramp up snow in the mountains and give Denver a chance for a cool mix of rain and snow by the end of the day.

5day Latest Forecast: Fat Tuesday Warms Up

snowpack Latest Forecast: Fat Tuesday Warms Up

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

