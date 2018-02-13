DENVER (CBS4) – A warming trend is working its way in just in time for Valentine’s Day! On the weather map we have a big low pressure trough over southern California. This system will provide a steady southwest flow into the central Rockies providing a little bit of snow for the mountains and a warming chinook flow for the eastern plains including Denver.
Many ski areas have received some great new snow amounts in the last 24 hours.
Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday is looking windy and warmer still. With temperatures over the eastern plains getting into the 50s and 60s! There is a storm system expected on Thursday that will ramp up snow in the mountains and give Denver a chance for a cool mix of rain and snow by the end of the day.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.