By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning of the potential for very large and dangerous avalanches in the days ahead.
This danger is highest in the back country of the Front Range and Vail-Summit avalanche zones.
Experts say the problem is due to a dry beginning of winter, which created a thin, weak snowpack.
A recent series of small storms have added to the snowpack and now there’s enough snow to create Deep Persistent Slab avalanches, which can be hundreds of feet wide.
The CAIC says the only way to stay safe from this type of avalanche is to avoid being on, or under, slopes of 30° or more where this problem exists.
According to the CAIC, the last time conditions created widespread large avalanches was during the winter of 2013-14 when 8 people died, and the winter of 2012-13, when 11 people were killed in Colorado.
Watch the video below for more valuable information about Deep Persistent Slab avalanches.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.