Filed Under:Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, EPA, Erie, Hazardous Waste, Housing Development, Local TV, Redtail Ranch, Weld County

By Rick Sallinger

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Plans for 600 homes to be built in Erie are on hold after a hazardous waste dump was discovered near the site.

chemical waste development 5map transfer frame 935 Decades Old Hazardous Waste Found At Site Of New Housing Development

It’s doubtful anyone envisioned the waste to be near masses of homes when the barrels were buried decades ago.

The houses are planned for what is to be Redtail Ranch in Erie.

chemical waste development 6pkg transfer frame 0 Decades Old Hazardous Waste Found At Site Of New Housing Development

(credit: CBS)

Dave Walker with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the chemicals were found during an environmental assessment required by the state.

“Back in 60s when this disposal occurred, it was perfectly legal to take this chemical waste and to put it a landfill like this,” he said.

chemical waste development 6pkg transfer frame 472 Decades Old Hazardous Waste Found At Site Of New Housing Development

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Dave Walker.
(credit: CBS)

The state health department, EPA and the developer are now involved in testing and of the removal of the hazardous waste.

chemical waste development 6pkg transfer frame 180 Decades Old Hazardous Waste Found At Site Of New Housing Development

(credit: CBS)

It consists mainly of chemical solvents, but some may be more dangerous and could potentially cause ground water contamination.

Walker indicated it hasn’t affected where the homes are to be built.

chemical waste development 6pkg transfer frame 832 Decades Old Hazardous Waste Found At Site Of New Housing Development

(credit: CBS)

“You don’t have to get rid of the contaminated soil. You just have to prevent people coming into contact with it,” he said.

The houses are not be be built on top of where crews are taking out the barrels. That is what is to be a buffer zone between the subdivison and an old landfill.

chemical waste development 6pkg transfer frame 1042 Decades Old Hazardous Waste Found At Site Of New Housing Development

(credit: CBS)

Richard Dean, the developer is paying for the removal of the chemical waste.

He told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger they plan to make sure the land is cleaned up and safe for homeowners.

Labels found on barrels indicate they came from IBM in Boulder, but could have come from other businesses as well.

IBM issued a statement saying there isn’t enough information at this time to make any determination.

As the waste is dug up, the chemicals are being sent to incinerators for disposal.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch