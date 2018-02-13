Filed Under:American History, American History Education, Broadway Musicals, Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, Hamilton, Interactive Education, James Basker, Jeffrey Seller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Rockefeller Foundation

DENVER (CBS4) – When the Broadway smash “Hamilton” comes to Denver, high school students will get a chance to see the show and express their own American history stories. On Wednesday, March 21, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will host 2,700 high school students and teachers from the Denver area for a matinee performance.

hamilton tickets 10pkg frame 2195 ‘Hamilton’ Encourages New Study Of American History

(credit: CBS)

The students will see the performance after having spent several weeks in their classrooms doing a special integrated curriculum about American history.

RESOURCE: Learn More About “Hamilton” The Show

“The students research original documents in the voices and about the lives of those people. They choose one, do the research, and then instead of an essay, they produce an original song, or poem, or rap piece, or dramatic scene,” said James Basker, president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

hamilton education 2 ‘Hamilton’ Encourages New Study Of American History

A student from L.A. performs as part of the integrated education program. (credit: CBS)

Denver students will have the opportunity to perform their original song, poem, rap, or dramatic scene on the stage at the Buell Theatre. “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, producer Jeffrey Seller, and the Rockefeller Foundation worked with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History to develop a school curriculum that works directly with the musical. It gives educators an opportunity to capitalize on the popularity of “Hamilton” and bring history to life for a new generation of young people.

hamilton education 1 ‘Hamilton’ Encourages New Study Of American History

Students in Los Angeles participate in the “Hamilton” education program. (credit: CBS)

“A young African American girl in Chicago, who stepped on stage and in a beautiful church choir voice sang George Washington from Valley Forge singing the blues. It was an unbelievable fusion of George Washington and his soldiers suffering at Valley Forge, which she empathized with profoundly and then put into the musical language that is hers,” Basker explained.

RESOURCE: Learn About The “Hamilton” Tickets Lottery

The touring production of “Hamilton” will be in Denver from February 27th through April 1st. Most shows have sold out, but there will be a daily lottery for discount tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch