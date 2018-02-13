Filed Under:Centers for Disease Control, flu, Flu Season, Flu Shot, Influenza, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Fewer people are being hospitalized in Colorado for the flu, but that may not be the final story. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that flu season may not have peaked yet.

According to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, 145 people were hospitalized with the flu in Colorado last week. That’s compared to nearly 300 the week before.

Nationwide, more than 60 children have died from the flu virus this season. That includes one child in Colorado.

RELATED: Dr. Dave’s Blog: When To Take Your Child To The Doctor For The Flu

