DENVER (CBS4)– Fewer people are being hospitalized in Colorado for the flu, but that may not be the final story. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that flu season may not have peaked yet.
According to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, 145 people were hospitalized with the flu in Colorado last week. That’s compared to nearly 300 the week before.
Nationwide, more than 60 children have died from the flu virus this season. That includes one child in Colorado.
