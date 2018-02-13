Filed Under:Castle Rock, Douglas County, Douglas County Detention Center, Inmate Escape, Local TV

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies surrounded the Douglas County Detention Center in Castle Rock on Tuesday morning to search for an inmate who was hiding in the ceiling.

The inmate was found less than an hour later.

He was removed from the ceiling and examined by medical staff before he was put back inside a cell.

dougco jail Inmate Hiding In Ceiling Puts Douglas County Detention Center On Lockdown

(credit: Douglas County)

The perimeter around the detention center was broken down.

Earlier the sheriff had tweeted out that the inmate was hiding in the ceiling which prompted a lockdown at the jail.

Officers from the Castle Rock Police Department were helping deputies in the search for the inmate.

