SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – Colorado Rockies pitchers and catchers officially report for Spring Training on Tuesday, but some players have already been down in Arizona practicing.

Rockies manager Bud Black was among those at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick facility in Scottsdale on Monday. He said pitchers like Jeff Hoffman and Kyle Freeland will be working hard to avoid a letdown in performance in their second full season in the majors.

“Sophomore seasons at times can be a trap for guys. They’re continuing to grow, though, and not thinking that ‘Just because I did it last year I can do it this year.’ There’s a lot of good work going on,” Black said.

