Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche Information Center, San Juan Mountains

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Heavy snow this week has prompted an avalanche warning in southwest Colorado.

avalanchge Heavy Snow Prompts Avalanche Warning For Southern San Juans

Colorado’s Avalanche Information Center says both natural and human-triggered avalanches large enough to bury or kill a person are likely today.

The warning is in effect for the southern San Juan Mountains where 1-2 feet of snow fell with a water content of 1-2 inches.

Experts say to avoid being on or under any slope that is 30 degree or higher.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch