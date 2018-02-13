By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Heavy snow this week has prompted an avalanche warning in southwest Colorado.
Colorado’s Avalanche Information Center says both natural and human-triggered avalanches large enough to bury or kill a person are likely today.
The warning is in effect for the southern San Juan Mountains where 1-2 feet of snow fell with a water content of 1-2 inches.
Experts say to avoid being on or under any slope that is 30 degree or higher.
