Colorado Avalanche forward Alexander Kerfoot joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Monday’s edition of Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Alexander Kerfoot is in the middle of a fantastic rookie season in which he is fourth on the Avs in scoring with 33 points and fourth in goals with 13.

His first NHL goal came in the fourth game of the season when he found the back of the net against the Boston Bruins in the home opener for the Avs.

“That was pretty special. I played four years at Harvard in Boston, so to score against them was pretty cool,” said Kerfoot.

“Coming into this year I was just trying to make the team,” said Kerfoot. “I didn’t have any expectations for the how the season was going to go. I just wanted to come into camp and try and earn a spot on the team. That was really my main focus.”

Kerfoot has not only earned a spot, he’s also been moved up to the Avs top line recently due to Nathan MacKinnon’s injury.

“It’s been tough. It’s a lot more responsibility. You’re playing against other teams’ top lines and top defensive pairings. You have to be really responsible with the puck and play the right way,” said Kerfoot about his move to the top line.

While the transition has been an unexpected move, it has been made easier by the players around him.

“Playing with (Gabe Landeskog) Landy and Mikko (Rantanen) or (Colin Wilson) Wils they’re really smart hockey players and I just want to keep things simple and get to the puck as much as I can.”

Kerfoot and the Avs will host Montreal on Wednesday before traveling to Winnipeg on Friday.