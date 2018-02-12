By Melissa Garcia

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people, including one child, died in a wrong-way wreck around 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

The collision marked the second deadly head-on crash in Northern Colorado over the weekend.

The first of those car accidents happened at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday in Greeley. An update obtained by the Greeley Tribune states that police identified three of the four people involved in that wreck, including a baby who was not in a car seat and may have been ejected.

According to police, a 1999 red Honda Civic traveling south on U.S. 85 near 16th Street crossed into northbound lanes and slammed head-on into a 2003 silver Honda Pilot. The Civic’s driver, who police believe may have been under the influence of alcohol, died at the scene. As of Sunday night, he had not been identified due to next-of-kin notification.

All four people inside of the Honda Pilot, including two children, were injured. Police said a one-year-old boy, Josue Arroyo, was reportedly being held by the front seat passenger at the time of the crash. Paramedics rushed him to Children’s Hospital with head injuries. In the back seat, his five-year-old brother, Andres Arroyo Zavala, also suffered facial injuries and was treated at Northern Colorado Medical Center. The Pilot’s driver, Fernando Arroyo Robles, 38, and the front seat passenger, Teresa Arroyo, 36, were both in serious condition and also taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center.

Less than 17 hours later, a double fatality head-on collision occurred in Fort Collins near the intersection of Harmony Road near Hinsdale Drive.

According to police, a 2005 Pontiac Vibe was traveling west on Harmony when it crossed over the center turn lane and collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet truck heading the opposite direction in the left through lane.

The driver of the truck, identified as Brian Sauer, 42, of Fort Collins, was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

The Pontiac was occupied by an adult driver and a young child passenger who both died, along with a second child passenger who sustained serious injuries.

Investigators shut down the road for hours to map out the crash scene. They are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the wreck.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office had not released the identity of the two people who died in the Fort Collins crash either.

Just last month, Colorado State Patrol troopers announced a 23 percent rise in deadly crashes since 2014. Half of the people who died in Colorado crashes in 2017 were not wearing their seat belts, troopers said.

“I’ve got a 5-year-old son (who) yells at me if my seat belt doesn’t go on right away,” said Chief Matthew Packard of the Colorado State Patrol. “I like to think, well he figured it out.”

