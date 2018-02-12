By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man says a brazen thief pretended to be the owner of his home to steal a package. It happened on Jan. 30 and the woman was arrested the next day.

The homeowner caught the woman on camera through a Ring Video Doorbell. In the video, a woman can be seen walking up to the front of the home. She gets handed a package and then sits down on the porch.

She rummages through her purse for a minute or two and then gets up with the package in hand. The homeowner says a FedEx employee delivered the package and handed it to the woman.

CBS4’s Britt Moreno reached out to FedEx to see what its policy is when dropping off packages at homes. FedEx says its number one piece of advice is calling authorities when packages do not make it to your home. The company also recommends customers request a signature at dropoff.

The homeowner in Denver says he saw the woman the next day wearing the same clothes and purse, so he called police and they arrested her.

FedEx Tips:

NOTE: The following tips were provided to CBS4 by FedEx.

While we do our utmost to ensure the safe and secure delivery of every package, there are steps our customers can take for added peace of mind.

– Consider an alternate destination. When you order something online, consider sending the package to your workplace or to a family member, friend or neighbor who is home during the day to accept delivery.

– Send it to your nearest FedEx Office location. You can have your deliveries sent to the nearest FedEx Office location, and we’ll hold it for you for up to five business days. FedEx provides this service at no added cost. If it’s a FedEx Express package, you can also have your package sent to one of our FedEx Express stations. Find the location nearest you at fedex.com/locate.

– Request a signature. Many packages today are sent without requiring a signature for delivery. If you’re shipping something of high value — or you just want to be sure items aren’t left unattended — you can require a signature for packages to be released. Only the shipper can make this request.

– Sign up for FedEx Delivery Manager, which gives customers more power to customize home deliveries to fit their schedules. Sign up is free at fedex.com/delivery. With FedEx Delivery Manager, a customer has the following options:

– Request to hold your delivery for pickup at a FedEx location.

– Request special delivery instructions for the delivery driver, such as leaving your package at the back door or a side door.

– Reschedule your delivery time.

– Request to reroute your package to deliver to another address.

– Sign for a package remotely.

– Request a vacation hold. Taking a holiday trip to visit family or friends? You can request a vacation hold on all shipments for up to 14 days.

– Receive a delivery notification

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.