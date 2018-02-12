Filed Under:Routt County, Skijoring, Steamboat Springs, Winter Carnival

By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The 105th edition of Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs is in the books and thousands are taking home lots of good memories.

winter carnival 1 Camel Strides Through Town In Steamboats Winter Celebration

(credit: CBS)

Sunday included ski jumping and a wild parade complete with a camel down the main drag covered with a thick layer of snow.

Events included skijoring, in which a skier pulled by a horse down the course built on the street.

There was also a “Donkey Jump” and of course fireworks and a snowman building contest.

winter carnival 2 Camel Strides Through Town In Steamboats Winter Celebration

(credit: CBS)

Steamboat received fresh snow Saturday, helping to make the carnival feel like a real winter wonderland.

“It’s crazy, but it’s how we celebrate winter around here and we still have a lot of winter to come,” parade announcer and local radio DJ Shannon Lukens told CBS4.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch