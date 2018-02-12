STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The 105th edition of Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs is in the books and thousands are taking home lots of good memories.
Sunday included ski jumping and a wild parade complete with a camel down the main drag covered with a thick layer of snow.
Events included skijoring, in which a skier pulled by a horse down the course built on the street.
There was also a “Donkey Jump” and of course fireworks and a snowman building contest.
Steamboat received fresh snow Saturday, helping to make the carnival feel like a real winter wonderland.
“It’s crazy, but it’s how we celebrate winter around here and we still have a lot of winter to come,” parade announcer and local radio DJ Shannon Lukens told CBS4.
